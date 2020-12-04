Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 202,251 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 202,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Clovis Oncology worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 28.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 12.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 25.9% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $477.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.