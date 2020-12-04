Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 11,800 Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SURF. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $9,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.40. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

SURF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Surface Oncology Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

