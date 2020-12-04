Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,021 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBI. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 112.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 945,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 499,348 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 95.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 198,341 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,703 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,272,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 719,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 58,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,462 shares of company stock worth $335,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $562.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

