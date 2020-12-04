Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 36,215 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,215 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 154,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 267,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 861,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 42.01 and a current ratio of 42.01. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.83.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. Analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.