Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 21,120 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,263 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of South State worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

NASDAQ SSB opened at $70.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $385.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.78 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens started coverage on South State in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,185,720.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,020,601.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.