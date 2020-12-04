Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Interface worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Interface by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Interface by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 379,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Interface by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 59,121 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Interface by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,013,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $513.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.80.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on TILE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

