Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $84,000 Position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 245,989 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 237,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 107,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 120,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

