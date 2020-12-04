LPL Financial LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI – First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI – First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.47% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI – First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEGR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI – First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI – First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI – First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI – First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI – First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $36.53 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI – First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48.

