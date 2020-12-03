Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Elastic by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,406,000 after buying an additional 783,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $127.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.83.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $78,570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 865,951 shares of company stock worth $91,339,318. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

