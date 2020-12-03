Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,890 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.69. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

