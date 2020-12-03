BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,636,880 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636,880 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.35% of SSR Mining worth $123,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cormark upgraded SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.