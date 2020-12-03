Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

