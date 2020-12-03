Sei Investments Co. Sells 466 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 8,022.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.0% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $803,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

