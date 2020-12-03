Benjamin E. Huston Sells 3,700 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $225.45 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $252.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of -82.58 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.70.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

