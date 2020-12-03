Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,451 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 42.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $258,630.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $801,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,753,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,490. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $794.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

