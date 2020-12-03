ValuEngine Upgrades Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) to “Buy”

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from $14.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

JE opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Just Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 3.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

