Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cavco Industries worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 29.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVCO. BidaskClub raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $181.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.12. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $99.58 and a one year high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. Research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

