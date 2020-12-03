Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,019 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other Toll Brothers news, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $480,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,986 shares of company stock valued at $14,570,856 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

