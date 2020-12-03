Swiss National Bank Has $3.26 Million Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

