Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 884,893 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026,351 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 884,893 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Southwestern Energy worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWN has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

SWN stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.50. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

