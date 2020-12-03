LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,746,000 after buying an additional 527,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 423,456 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,036,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,157,000 after acquiring an additional 198,400 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $89,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,434.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $98.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $103.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

