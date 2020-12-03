Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 51.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,540,000 after purchasing an additional 632,569 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,545,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Billings Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 197,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 59,875 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,624. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,035. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KFY opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 152.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

