Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,544 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Ameris Bancorp worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

ABCB opened at $35.77 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $321.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.51 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

