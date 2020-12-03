Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,300 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth $38,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 33,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $437,240.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,537,697 shares of company stock worth $61,005,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

TWNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $13.57 on Thursday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

