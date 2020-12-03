NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.32.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

