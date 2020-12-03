Sei Investments Co. Buys 21,044 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of GMS worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in GMS by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GMS by 132.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMS. ValuEngine raised GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 1.94. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.39.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.40 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

