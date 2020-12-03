Sei Investments Co. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Enel Américas during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Enel Américas during the second quarter worth about $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Enel Américas during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Enel Américas during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enel Américas during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel Américas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE:ENIA opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Enel Américas S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

