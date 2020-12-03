Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,248 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth $93,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 17.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,399 shares in the company, valued at $262,486.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

