Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 24.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $73,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

