Sei Investments Co. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,899 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,441,000 after buying an additional 998,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,414,000 after buying an additional 245,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,083,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun stock opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,092.91 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $1,032,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,021,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,756,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,549 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $152,506.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,515.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,643,283 shares of company stock worth $553,472,440. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.