Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,266 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.60% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $135,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,028,000 after purchasing an additional 972,435 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,910,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 563,287 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,029,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 776.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 943,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $18,720,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $425,885.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $71,767.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,188 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRSN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

