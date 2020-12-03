BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,175 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CorVel worth $124,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 196.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in CorVel by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,740 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $749,018.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,694,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,690,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $81,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 910,646 shares in the company, valued at $74,591,013.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,340 shares of company stock worth $8,254,572 over the last 90 days. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

CRVL opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.90. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $96.45.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

