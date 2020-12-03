Aperio Group LLC Acquires 7,630 Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 506.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 7,370.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The Michaels Companies stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

MIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of The Michaels Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

