Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Matson by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Matson by 9.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Matson by 8.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. Stephens raised shares of Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Matson stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $645.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Matson’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In related news, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $339,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 28,648 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $1,557,878.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,152. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.