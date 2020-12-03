Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Stock Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,812 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Capstead Mortgage worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,878,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,725,000 after purchasing an additional 777,701 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 861,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 657,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,101,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 236,885 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,332,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 207,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,161,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CMO opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.43. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. On average, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstead Mortgage Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

