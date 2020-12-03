Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,860,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,620,000 after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Invesco by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,125 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.