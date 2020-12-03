Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.
Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,860,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,620,000 after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Invesco by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,125 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Featured Article: Balanced Fund
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.