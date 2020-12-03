Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 61,226 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 601.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,226 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of BioLife Solutions worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 73.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 60.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 255,139 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,902,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 1,600,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 875,177 shares of company stock valued at $26,472,203 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $35.10 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,199.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 359.90 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

