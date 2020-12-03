Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston Sells 6,300 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 6,300 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.95, for a total value of $1,574,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,433,612.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $225.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.97. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.58 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $252.36.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carvana from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.