ValuEngine Downgrades Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to Buy

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

NYSE:H opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $171,291.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $48,270.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $337,461. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,824,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,641,000 after purchasing an additional 147,133 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,166,000 after purchasing an additional 926,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,715,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,564,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after buying an additional 484,592 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,723,000. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

