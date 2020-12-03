Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.
GTS opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Triple-S Management has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 962.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 143.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Triple-S Management by 385.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Triple-S Management
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.
