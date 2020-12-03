Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

GTS opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Triple-S Management has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $942.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triple-S Management will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 962.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 143.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Triple-S Management by 385.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

Read More: SEC Filing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.