Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $5,181,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $830,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $306,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $47.14.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $26,145.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 70,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $2,455,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,726.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,058 shares of company stock worth $6,921,499 in the last 90 days.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

