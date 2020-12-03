Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 52,172 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 254.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of The RMR Group worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 114.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMR opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.23. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $47.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

RMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on The RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 2,200 properties in 48 states under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

