United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 519.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

UTHR stock opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.71. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $144.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.01.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

