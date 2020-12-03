Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of FOX by 809.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in FOX by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 21.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $2,009,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.