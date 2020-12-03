Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of CVR Energy worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,504,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,571,000 after buying an additional 471,356 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,551,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 137,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

NYSE:CVI opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.26 million. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

