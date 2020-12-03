Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,230 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

