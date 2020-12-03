Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 596.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 33,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

NYSE:SXT opened at $72.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $75.30.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $323.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sensient Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.