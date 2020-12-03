Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Badger Meter worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,720,000 after purchasing an additional 41,586 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $1,226,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 247.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $183,036.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at $391,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMI opened at $81.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $83.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.04.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.19 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

