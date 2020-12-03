LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,949 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,518,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,904,000 after purchasing an additional 871,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,321,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,220 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Under Armour by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,230,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,705,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Under Armour by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,828,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 895,059 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Under Armour stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

