Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 42,368 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 185.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PPD by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,261,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,415 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in PPD during the second quarter valued at about $36,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPD by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,622,000 after buying an additional 821,681 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PPD by 90.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,556,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,725,000 after acquiring an additional 740,266 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 231.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 794,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 554,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of PPD stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion and a PE ratio of 35.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.49. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $37.51.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

PPD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

In other PPD news, SVP Jill Pellegrino sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $189,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Kaucic sold 20,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $715,975.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,812,385 shares of company stock valued at $338,411,007.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.